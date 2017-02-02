08:58 Today
Latest News
Fiji News
- Parliament resumes today08:55 Today
- Rakiraki river bursts its banks08:58 Today
- EU to help the sugar industry 06:11 Today
- National Switch debate in parliament this week06:08 Today
- Roshika Deo plans on forming new party05:54 Today
- Sugar Festival struggles to find contestants05:50 Today
- COMPOL defends investigators06:10 Today
- FRA addresses congestion along Grantham Road05:42 Today
- Fiji beats Argentina for 5th place decider16:34 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Municipal councils urged to join the fight against climate change16:42 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Fiji Launches national competition for Cop23 Logo 16:39 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Taskforce makes arrests16:47 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Fiji beaten by New Zealand 15:43 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Rugby commentator tips Fiji12:21 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding07:18 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Lautoka Sugar Festival Association uses own funds07:05 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Lautoka retailers want a share of tourism business07:10 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Young women urged to get involved in youth club07:15 Sun Feb 05, 2017
Sports News
- The Gareth Baber coached side has 64 points06:26 Today
- Fiji 7's finished 5th in Sydney07:31 Today
- Las Vegas pools drawn, Tuwai named in the dream team20:45 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Fiji slips third on the series table20:34 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- South Africa farewell Senatla and Smith in style20:26 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Fiji finishes 5th in Sydney19:13 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Ba and Rewa make winning starts16:20 Sun Feb 05, 2017
World News
- US reverses travel ban over court ruling as Trump fumes07:20 Sun Feb 05, 2017
- Marine Le Pen: Deadline passes for National Front leader to repay EU funds06:31 Wed Feb 01, 2017
- Trump picks Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme Court05:23 Wed Feb 01, 2017
- Calls to stop President Trump's state visit to UK03:47 Mon Jan 30, 2017
- Trump puts Bannon on security council, dropping joint chiefs04:43 Mon Jan 30, 2017
