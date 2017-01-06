09:07 Today
Latest News
07:31 Today
06:00 Today
05:44 Today
05:30 Today
Fiji News
- Body of 16-year-old sports personality found, allegedly drowns 09:07 Today
- Kings Highway closed at Kasavu as new by-pass opens07:31 Today
- Two men charged with possession of arms and ammunition06:00 Today
- Tikoca trial continues today05:30 Today
- Ethiopia supports Fiji’s position for COP2305:30 Today
- About sixty families in Navua to be given lease approval05:44 Today
- Help for Home initiative recipients to use their balances by end of March05:06 Today
- Fishing boat crew member remanded16:52 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Police working on leads 16:49 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Dr Adhanom seeks Fiji’s support 16:45 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Appropriate tools needed to better understand climate change16:42 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Tax compliance high : Das16:37 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- UniFiji expands MBBS Programme to Suva Campus15:06 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Police awaits NFA’s report on Nadera Fire 14:45 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Government to continue issuing leases to squatters13:16 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Several arrests made in the Western Division13:12 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- QVS to open in term one13:10 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- No compromises by Customs Officers: Das13:06 Mon Jan 09, 2017
Sports News
- Baber to test players05:12 Today
- Waqa eager to make debut05:13 Today
- Fiji Under 17 leaves for NZ this Sunday05:14 Today
- Baby Pearls receive boost before series16:16 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- FRU releases nominations for Awards function16:06 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Fiji plays Australia in its first game12:31 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- CVC dates to be decided this week12:30 Mon Jan 09, 2017
World News
- Trump election: Russia 'tired' of US hacking 'witch-hunt'05:04 Today
- Donald Trump calls Meryl Streep 'overrated' after Golden Globes speech05:08 Today
- Deadly icy spell grips much of Europe04:31 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Jerusalem lorry attack: Four Israelis soldiers killed04:27 Mon Jan 09, 2017
- Iran's ex-President Rafsanjani dies at 8204:22 Mon Jan 09, 2017
|
|