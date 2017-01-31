Wales upsets Fiji 1 minute ago The Vodafone Fiji 7s side was taught a lesson in the second pool match of the Sydney 7’s going down to Wales 28-15.

Fiji eyes Wales about 2 hours ago The Vodafone Fiji 7s side now needs to beat Wales in its second pool match to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Sydney tournament.

Fiji thumps Samoa in Sydney 7s about 3 hours ago The Vodafone Fiji 7s team has made a powerful start in the Sydney tournament thumping Samoa 40 nil in the first pool match

Fijiana out of Cup contention about 3 hours ago The Telecom Fijiana 7s side has been bundled out of the Cup quarter-finals of the Sydney tournament, going down to Australia 17-5.