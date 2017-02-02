Rakiraki river bursts its banks about 2 hours ago The Rakiraki river has once again broken its banks and water has entered Rakiraki town.

Parliament resumes today about 2 hours ago Parliament will sit this week, the first session for 2017.

Fiji 7's finished 5th in Sydney about 3 hours ago It was a tough outing for the Vodafone Fiji 7s team as they lost two matches in the Sydney tournament and finished 5th.

The Gareth Baber coached side has 64 points about 2 hours ago Fiji 7s side has slipped to third place on the Sevens World Series standings.