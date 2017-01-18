Korobunu bridges 1 and 2 to be closed from tomorrow about 2 hours ago The Koronubu Bridges 1 and 2 on Koronubu Road in Ba will be closed from 8am tomorrow for repairs.

Central Division floodgates needs maintenance about 3 hours ago Most floodgates in the Central Division needs maintenance.

Qamea Health Center relocated about 3 hours ago The Qamea Health Center has been temporarily relocated to Vadravadra Settlement following its destruction on Dreketi Village.

Yato scores for Clermont about 3 hours ago Vodafone Flying Fijians flanker Peceli Yato was in his best form as Clermont produced an outstanding first half as they powered past Exeter Chiefs to secure ...