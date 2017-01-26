Fiji Times and its Senior officials reappear in court 21 minutes ago Senior officials of the Fiji Times and a letter writer appeared at the Suva High Court this morning.

Monetary Police stance remains unchanged about 2 hours ago The Reserve Bank of Fiji will maintain the Overnight Policy Rate at 0.5 percent to encourage investment and further strengthen growth in the economy.

Pratap’s rape trial judgement today about 1 hour ago High Court Judge, Justice Vincent Perera will deliver his judgement today in the rape trial of 41-year-old Michael Shalendra Pratap.

Man to be produced in court for alleged aggravated robbery about 2 hours ago A 25-year-old man of Nadonumai will be produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court today charged with an aggravated robbery case last December.