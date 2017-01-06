Body of 16-year-old sports personality found, allegedly drowns about 1 hour ago Police have recovered the body of a 16-year-old boy who went missing during a swimming trip in Namosi on Saturday.

Kings Highway closed at Kasavu as new by-pass opens about 3 hours ago A new by-pass road has been opened in the Bau District in Nausori, reconnecting the King Highway following the slip at Kasavu.

Two men charged with possession of arms and ammunition about 3 hours ago Two men appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court yesterday charged with being in possession of Arms and Ammunition without a license.

About sixty families in Navua to be given lease approval about 3 hours ago Government will ensure that squatters on state land will be given lease approval notices.