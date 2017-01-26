11:51 Today
Fiji News
- Fiji Times and its Senior officials reappear in court11:51 Today
- Monetary Police stance remains unchanged11:22 Today
- Pratap’s rape trial judgement today11:16 Today
- Man to be produced in court for alleged aggravated robbery11:11 Today
- FRA to find alternative solutions 06:54 Today
- China becomes Fiji’s biggest foreign direct investor06:37 Today
- More jobs to be created06:15 Today
- Taiwan Tourists here to celebrate Chinese New Year05:52 Today
- FRCA to capitalize on technology05:43 Today
- Do not breach signed collective agreement - Usamate05:37 Today
- Keep your health fit at all times 16:40 Yesterday
- Tourist arrivals and investments from china continues to grow16:35 Yesterday
- New mall in Nabua16:30 Yesterday
- Being part of Fiji’s development process will strengthen ties: Sapkal12:06 Yesterday
- Global powers to help build resilience: PM 12:04 Yesterday
- Stay animals campaign launched12:05 Yesterday
- Two arrested for aggravated robberies12:07 Yesterday
- Fiji-China Friendship Pavilion opens07:20 Yesterday
Sports News
- Fiji trail series leaders South Africa06:57 Today
- South Africa extends lead, Sydney 7s Pools drawn19:58 Yesterday
- Fiji loses to South Africa in Wellington 7s final20:00 Yesterday
- Ritesh Pratap is Suva FA's new President16:45 Yesterday
- Fiji to meet South Africa in the Cup final of Wellington 7s17:03 Yesterday
- Fiji beats New Zealand, through to Cup semi-final of Wellington 7s12:28 Yesterday
- Under-17s end New Zealand tour on a high06:34 Yesterday
World News
- Calls to stop President Trump's state visit to UK03:47 Today
- Trump puts Bannon on security council, dropping joint chiefs04:43 Today
- Yemen al-Qaeda: US commandos raid stronghold04:40 Today
- Olympic champion criticises Donald Trump's US travel ban04:46 Today
- White House stands firm over travel ban04:41 Today
